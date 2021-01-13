AMD announces full stack of Ryzen 5000 CPUs for notebooks

January 13, 2021
Late last year AMD released its Ryzen 5000 CPUs for desktops and, at CES 2021 on Tuesday, AMD showed off its latest mobile CPUs.

While you’ll find Ryzen 3, 5, 7 and 9 CPUs there are four different CPUs each with a specific use case in mind. Processors with a U suffix are designed for thin and light notebooks but it’s when we get to the Hs that things get a bit more confusing.

Ryzen 5000 HX processors are aimed at gamers and creators while HS processors offer performance for thin and light notebooks. Ryzen 5000 H processors are a bit more balanced for performance and power draw.

As you can see in the table below, all but two of the new mobile CPUs are using AMD’s latest Zen 3 architecture.

Regarding performance, AMD is claiming a 17 percent increase in multi-threaded performance and 23 percent increase in single-threaded performance with the AMD Ryzen 9 5980HX compared to the previous generation. Looking at the U series, the AMD Ryzen 7 5800U offers up a 16 percent increase in single-threaded performance while multi-threaded performance has improved by 14 percent compared to an AMD Ryzen 7 4800U.

As for notebooks, AMD expects to see these processors in over 150 notebooks.

“As the PC becomes an even more essential part of how we work, play and connect, users demand more performance, security and connectivity,” senior vice president and general manager of the client business unit at AMD, Saeid Moshkelani, said in a statement.

“The new AMD Ryzen 5000 Series Desktop and Mobile Processors bring the best innovation AMD has to offer to consumers and professionals as we continue our commitment to delivering best-in-class experiences with instant responsiveness, incredible battery life and fantastic designs. With our PC partners, we are delivering top-quality performance and no-compromise solutions alongside our record-breaking growth in the notebook and desktop space in the previous year,” added Moshkelani.

We’re already starting to see some announcements about notebooks running these CPUs such as the ROG Zephyrus Duo 15 SE which sports an AMD Ryzen 9 5900HZ and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 notebook GPU.

We’re rather keen to see what performance is like with these notebook CPUs.

Model Cores/Threads Boost/Base Frequency (GHz) Cache (MB) TDP (Watts) Architecture
AMD Ryzen 9 5980HX 8C/16T Up to 4.8 / 3.3 GHz 20 45+ “Zen 3”
AMD Ryzen 9 5980HS 8C/16T Up to 4.8 / 3.0 GHz 20 35 “Zen 3”
AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX 8C/16T Up to 4.6 / 3.3 GHz 20 45+ “Zen 3”
AMD Ryzen 9 5900HS 8C/16T Up to 4.6 / 3.0 GHz 20 35 “Zen 3”
AMD Ryzen 7 5800H 8C/16T Up to 4.4 / 3.2 GHz 20 45 “Zen 3”
AMD Ryzen 7 5800HS 8C/16T Up to 4.4 / 2.8 GHz 20 35 “Zen 3”
AMD Ryzen 5 5600H 6C/12T Up to 4.2 / 3.3 GHz 19 45 “Zen 3”
AMD Ryzen 5 5600HS 6C/12T Up to 4.2 / 3.0 GHz 19 35 “Zen 3”
AMD Ryzen 7 5800U 8C/16T Up to 4.4 / 1.9 GHz 20 15 “Zen 3”
AMD Ryzen 7 5700U 8C/16T Up to 4.3 /1.8 GHz 12 15 “Zen 2”
AMD Ryzen 5 5600U 6C/12T Up to 4.2 / 2.3 GHz 19 15 “Zen 3”
AMD Ryzen 5 5500U 6C/12T Up to 4.0 / 2.1G Hz 11 15 “Zen 2”
AMD Ryzen 3 5300U 4C/8T Up to 3.8 / 2.6 GHz 6 15 “Zen 2”
