Explore Data Science Academy adds Data Engineering to its 12-month online courses

The Explore Data Science Academy (EDSA) has added a new 12-month online course to its lineup, focusing on data engineering. This as there has been an increasing demand for such skills, with the likes of Microsoft and AWS bringing local data centres into the country.

“The use of vast quantities of data by data scientists now requires those with a specialised skill set to organise data and ensure its quality, security and availability to the organisation. These are data engineers,” explains Shaun Dippnall, CEO of EDSA.

Dippnall adds that the course will provide both content and practical application of data engineering skills required in the workplace.

More specifically, those who apply for the course will learn SQL basics, Python programming, data modelling and cloud computing. Added to this will be data architecture skills such as big data concepts, data warehousing and lakes, as well as data automation.

“Essentially, data engineers design and build pipelines that transform and transport data into a format so that, by the time it reaches the data scientists, it is usable. These pipelines take data from numerous sources and collect them into a single warehouse that presents the data uniformly as a single source,” notes EDSA regarding the in-demand role.

Citing an IDC report, which says that spending on public cloud services in South Africa will nearly triple by 2022, EDSA wants to equip people with the skills to make the most of this growth.

“Crucially for us, this study estimates that the exponential adoption of cloud services will generate 112 000 net new jobs in South Africa by the end of 2022. For us at EXPLORE, that is reason enough to introduce this new course,” Dippnall concludes.

With enrolment for this year’s first data engineering course closing at the week’s end, find out more here.

[Image – Photo by Christopher Gower on Unsplash]