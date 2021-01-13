Gigabyte announces new RTX 30 series powered Aero and Aorus notebooks

With CES 2021 currently on the go, the focus from hardware firms is clearly on notebooks given AMD, Intel and Nvidia have announced components designed for mobile solutions.

That means we can look forward to new notebooks from the likes of Gigabyte which has detailed its forthcoming releases power by Nvidia RTX 30 series GPUs that introduce a third-generation Max-Q design. This should lead to thin and light notebooks that pack a lot performance.

The new models fall into the Aorus and Aero lineups with a range of configurations available depending on your needs.

Let’s start with the gaming-focused Aorus series.

The top of the pops here is the Aorus 17G which sports a 17.3inch Full HD (1920 x 1080), 300Hz IPS LCD display. As for internals you can expect to find up to a 10th Gen Intel Core i7 H-series CPU and up to an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Max-Q GPU. The notebook even features a keyboard with Omron switches.

Gigabyte is seemingly taking full advantage of Nvidia’s Ampere tech here with each of the Aorus notebooks featuring a high refresh rate monitor. This likely due to the firm working with G2 Esports to engineer the perfect gaming solution.

We’ve outlined key features within each notebook in the Aorus series below.

Model Display CPU GPU Aorus 17G 17.3inch, 1920 x 1080, 300Hz, IPS, LCD Up to Intel Core i7 H-series Up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Aorus 15G 15.6 inch, 1920 x 1080, 240Hz, IPS, LCD Up to Intel Core i7 H-series Up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Aorus 15P 15.6 inch, 1920 x 1080, 240Hz, IPS, LCD Up to Intel Core i7 Up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070

Onward to the Aero series which is a lot more focused on equipping creators with the tools they need.

In terms of internal components there isn’t too much of a difference between the Aorus and Aero series but the displays and ports showcase who the series is aimed at.

The Aero series sports Xrite Pantone calibrated OLED displays which are VESA DisplayHDR 400 Trueb Black certified and cover 100 percent of the DCI-P3 colour gamut.

As for ports, you will find a mix of HDMI 2.1, miniDP, Thunderbolt 3 and an SD card reader.

You can see the full line-up below.

Model Display CPU GPU Aero 17 HDR 17.3inch, 3840 x 2160, HDR, IPS, LCD Up to Intel Core i9 Up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Aero 17 17.3inch, 1920 x 1080, IPS, LCD Up to Intel Core i7 Up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Aero 15 OLED 15.6inch, 3840 x 2160, HDR, AMOLED Up to Intel Core i9 Up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Aero 15 15.6inch, 1920 x 1080, IPS,LCD Up to Intel Core i7 Up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070

We are awaiting word on when to expect these notebooks locally as well as pricing but if pricing is agreeable, this might be a way to get your hands on an RTX 30 series GPU without having to deal with scalpers or waiting for stock.