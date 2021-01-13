The first new Lucasfilm Games title will be Indiana Jones

Publisher Besthesda has made quite the announcement by revealing that it’s involved in an Indiana Jones game coming in the future.

Not only is the idea of an Indiana Jones game exciting, but it will be made under the Lucasfilm Games umbrella. We reported on the resurrection of the Lucasfilm Games brand earlier this week when Disney announced that all recent Star Wars games – both released and upcoming – will be made using this name. At the time we thought this would just apply to Star Wars titles, but now we know that this isn’t the case.

“A new Indiana Jones game with an original story is in development from our studio, [MachineGames], and will be executive produced by Todd Howard, in collaboration with [Lucasfilm Games]. It’ll be some time before we have more to reveal, but we’re very excited to share today’s news!”

MachineGames is best known for the revival of the Wolfenstein titles. While the latest entry in that series – Youngblood – didn’t have the best reception, many consider this new flavour of Wolfenstein to be fantastic, and we have to agree.

Unfortunately much of the reception to this Indiana Jones has not been positive, and with good reason. Todd Howard is known for overselling his games and underdelivering on them, and combined with Bethesda have left a sour taste in the mouths of many after the disappointing Fallout 76.

There’s also the licence here. While Indiana Jones is still mostly beloved, the 2008 movie the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull was seen as such a monumental failure that most would prefer leaving the licence alone. Then there’s the matter of the Uncharted and new Tomb Raider games, series that are clearly inspired by Indiana Jones and pull off the feel of the original movies perfectly. If this official Indiana Jones game simply treads the same ground as these, what’s the point?

For now all we can do is wait as there likely won’t be any information about this title for a very long time. Remember when Bethesda announced the Elder Scrolls VI and Starfield in mid 2018? We’ve not heard much of anything about those titles, and it seems Indiana Jones is similarly far off.