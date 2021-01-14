AWS allegedly warned Parler about content violations for seven weeks

Shortly after being removed from AWS servers, Parler started the process of both suing Amazon as well as applying for a temporary restraining order. Parler claims that Amazon breached its contract by not giving it 30 days notice before termination.

Amazon has responded to both applications and things don’t look good for Parler.

In an opposition to motion for temporary restraining order filing, Amazon claims to have sent Parler more than 100 pieces of content from the site which violated Parler’s agreements with AWS over a seven week period.

Amazon outlines specific sections of the AWS Customer Agreement that Parler allegedly breached including sections which deal with insuring content on the site didn’t violate Amazon’s own policies.

Of importance is the fact that AWS may suspend or terminate an account immediately if it poses a security risk to AWS or a third party.

As for the temporary restraining order, Amazon argues that Parler has not met the standard needed for such an order.

This filing from Amazon grants also reveals just how lackadaisical Parler was when it came to removing content which quite clearly incited or encouraged violence. Among the Parley’s Amazon used as examples is a mix of racism, death threats and threats of violence.

“This case is not about supressing speech or stifling viewpoints, It is not about a conspiracy to restrain trade. Instead, this case is about Parler’s demonstrated unwillingness and inability to remove from the servers of Amazon Web Services content that threatens the public safety, such as by inciting and planning the rape, torture, and assassination’s of named public officials and private citizens,” Amazon wrote.

Amazon goes on to claim that Parler chief executive officer, John Matze, told the service during a call that Parler had 26 000 reports of content that violated its community standards that remained on its platform that wasn’t removed.

Further to that, Matze’s posts about Parler being back up and running within hours of being taken down by AWS may come back to bite him.

“He [Matze] also told Parler users that the service may be operational within twelve hours of AWS’s suspension of Parler’s account. A temporary service interruption is not irreparable harm, and any alleged harm would be compensable by damages,” wrote Amazon.

This response does not look good for Parler or its future prospects. The platform is currently searching for a new host and it paints Parler as a firm that not only doesn’t abide by terms of service, but is willing to paint a picture of its innocence when the consequences of its actions are realised.