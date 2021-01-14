COVID-19 in South Africa: 14th January 2021

As has been the case in recent months, as we head towards the weekend, the number of new daily infections for COVID-19 in South Africa is on the rise. This as 18 555 new cases have been reported over the past 24 hours, up from the previous day and resulting in a total number of infections to date of 1 278 303, according to the latest figures from the National Department of Health (NDoH).

Along with detailing the infections, other testing metrics see more than 7.35 million tests having been administered in the country to date, as well as 1 030 930 recoveries also being recorded. The recovery rate now sits at 80.64 percent as a result.

Unfortunately, with the number of new infections picking up, so has the number of fatalities. To that end 806 deaths have been recorded over the past 24 hours, with Gauteng, the Western Cape and the Eastern Cape suffering the most with 211, 151 and 150 fatalities respectively.

Consequently, the total number of deaths related to COVID-19 in South Africa now sits at 35 140.

The full breakdown of COVID-19 in South Africa is as follows:

Provinces Confirmed Cases Recoveries Active cases Deaths Western Cape 248 339 197 224 51 115 8 642 Eastern Cape 183 594 167 358 16 236 9 186 Northern Cape 28 382 24 112 2 859 454 Free State 68 142 56 722 11 420 2 375 KwaZulu-Natal 264 532 189 201 75 331 5 732 North West 48 538 35 741 12 797 707 Mpumalanga 48 447 39 090 9 357 736 Gauteng 346 482 291 957 54 525 6 606 Limpopo 41 847 29 525 12 322 702 Unknown 0 TOTAL 1 278 303 1 030 930 247 373 35 140

As always, in order to stay up to date with the spread of COVID-19 in South Africa and abroad, we advise the following materials and platforms:

[Image – Photo by Hakan Nural on Unsplash]