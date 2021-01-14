COVID-19 in South Africa: 14th January 2021

As has been the case in recent months, as we head towards the weekend, the number of new daily infections for COVID-19 in South Africa is on the rise. This as 18 555 new cases have been reported over the past 24 hours, up from the previous day and resulting in a total number of infections to date of 1 278 303, according to the latest figures from the National Department of Health (NDoH).
Along with detailing the infections, other testing metrics see more than 7.35 million tests having been administered in the country to date, as well as 1 030 930 recoveries also being recorded. The recovery rate now sits at 80.64 percent as a result.
Unfortunately, with the number of new infections picking up, so has the number of fatalities. To that end 806 deaths have been recorded over the past 24 hours, with Gauteng, the Western Cape and the Eastern Cape suffering the most with 211, 151 and 150 fatalities respectively.
Consequently, the total number of deaths related to COVID-19 in South Africa now sits at 35 140.
The full breakdown of COVID-19 in South Africa is as follows:
|Provinces
|Confirmed Cases
|Recoveries
|Active cases
|Deaths
|Western Cape
|248 339
|197 224
|51 115
|8 642
|Eastern Cape
|183 594
|167 358
|16 236
|9 186
|Northern Cape
|28 382
|24 112
|2 859
|454
|Free State
|68 142
|56 722
|11 420
|2 375
|KwaZulu-Natal
|264 532
|189 201
|75 331
|5 732
|North West
|48 538
|35 741
|12 797
|707
|Mpumalanga
|48 447
|39 090
|9 357
|736
|Gauteng
|346 482
|291 957
|54 525
|6 606
|Limpopo
|41 847
|29 525
|12 322
|702
|Unknown
|0
|TOTAL
|1 278 303
|1 030 930
|247 373
|35 140
As always, in order to stay up to date with the spread of COVID-19 in South Africa and abroad, we advise the following materials and platforms:
[Image – Photo by Hakan Nural on Unsplash]