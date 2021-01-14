Eskom announces loadshedding from 12:00 on Thursday to 23:00 on Sunday

Two weeks into the new year and Eskom has announced that Stage 2 loadshedding will kick off today and continue through until Sunday.

As has been the case for several years now, loadshedding has returned due to a lack of generating capacity.

“Two generation units at the Kusile Power Station tripped due to the failure of the main coal feed conveyor belts supplying coal to the units. In addition, a unit each at the Kriel and Duvha tripped due to unforeseen breakdowns. We presently have four generation units whose return to service from planned maintenance has been delayed,” Eskom wrote in a power alert on Thursday morning.

Stage 2 loadshedding will be in effect from 12:00 on Thursday until 23:00 on Sunday. This means we can expect a full weekend of power cuts, even after hours.

“We currently have 5 358MW on planned maintenance, while another 14 748MW of capacity is unavailable due to unplanned maintenance, breakdowns and the outage delays mentioned above. Eskom personnel are working tirelessly to return as much of this capacity to service as soon as possible,” the utility added.

We urge readers to check their schedules to see when power cuts are planned for. You can also download the EskomSePush app which lays out when power cuts are happening in a clear and concise format.

EskomSePush is available for both Android and iOS.