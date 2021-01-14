Eskom announces loadshedding from 12:00 on Thursday to 23:00 on Sunday

GeneralNews
January 14, 2021
1 min read
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on linkedin
Share on email

Two weeks into the new year and Eskom has announced that Stage 2 loadshedding will kick off today and continue through until Sunday.

As has been the case for several years now, loadshedding has returned due to a lack of generating capacity.

“Two generation units at the Kusile Power Station tripped due to the failure of the main coal feed conveyor belts supplying coal to the units. In addition, a unit each at the Kriel and Duvha tripped due to unforeseen breakdowns. We presently have four generation units whose return to service from planned maintenance has been delayed,” Eskom wrote in a power alert on Thursday morning.

Stage 2 loadshedding will be in effect from 12:00 on Thursday until 23:00 on Sunday. This means we can expect a full weekend of power cuts, even after hours.

“We currently have 5 358MW on planned maintenance, while another 14 748MW of capacity is unavailable due to unplanned maintenance, breakdowns and the outage delays mentioned above. Eskom personnel are working tirelessly to return as much of this capacity to service as soon as possible,” the utility added.

We urge readers to check their schedules to see when power cuts are planned for. You can also download the EskomSePush app which lays out when power cuts are happening in a clear and concise format.

EskomSePush is available for both Android and iOS.

Brendyn Lotz

Brendyn Lotz
Brendyn Lotz writes news, reviews, and opinion pieces for Hypertext. His interests include SMEs, innovation on the African continent, cybersecurity, blockchain, games, geek culture and YouTube.
Tags:

NEWSLETTER

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW

Hypertext is one of South Africa’s leading technology news and reviews sites, catering for consumers, small and medium businesses and the technology channel. We publish original content daily and welcome your feedback.

Click here to suggest a story. | Click here for advertising.

FOLLOW US

Facebook-f
Instagram
Linkedin
Twitter
Youtube
All original words & media by Hypertext by htxt.media are licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-ShareAlike 4.0 International License. Permissions beyond the scope of this license may be available at Hypertext. Where images and material are supplied by rights holders outside of htxt.media, original publishing licences are indicated and unaffected.

2020 © All Rights Reserved. HTXT.AFRICA