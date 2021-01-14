Galaxy S21 lineup pricing for South Africa confirmed

This afternoon Samsung debuted three new flagship models with the reveal of its Galaxy S21 lineup. While the devices look impressive, feature some nice colour options and boast some powerful tech, without local pricing and availability details, it’s hard to gauge what kind of tone they will set for 2021.

Luckily though, Samsung Mobile South Africa has confirmed the local availability and pricing of its new Galaxy S21, S21+ and S21 Ultra.

To that end, all three models will be available for pre-order in South Africa today, with deliveries of the the devices happening as early as 26th January. Thereafter, the series will go on sale on 5th February.

As for recommended pricing, the Galaxy S21 starts at R17 999 The larger Galaxy S21+ will retail for R21 499 Lastly, the photography and creator-focused Galaxy S21 Ultra will cost R27 999.

On a related note, it looks like Samsung has taken a play out of Apple’s book and decided to ship its new S21 devices without a USB Type-C charger, with the move said to be environmentally focused.

While that may be the case, it may not be great for consumers new to the Samsung ecosystem, especially as you’ll want an efficient charger to make the most of the 4 800 and 5 000mAh batteries on the S21+ and Ultra respectively for example.

There is a Type-C cable included in the packaging, so you’ll won’t need to buy a new one, but to be fair, chargers are far more expensive than the cables.

While we wait to get hands-on with the devices, as well as test them in full during a review, hit play on the videos below to see their design and features in action.