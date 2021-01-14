Rube Goldberg machine, Katy Perry kick off Pokémon 25th anniversary

BlogGamingNews
January 14, 2021
3 min read
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on linkedin
Share on email

In 2021 the venerable Pokémon franchise will celebrates its 25th year. To start the celebrations Pokémon has chosen two rather odd vehicles: a Rube Goldberg machine and Katy Perry music.

Let’s start with the former which you can watch in the video below. The Rube Goldberg machine shown here is an elaborate way to show off the “toys, games, cards, series, memories” of Pokémon, as explained by the video’s description.

You could spend hours hours combing through everything here but our favourite part must be around one minute 10 seconds in where we see a reference to Pokémon Go. It seems the PokéStop icon there is 3D printed. We don’t usually see big companies who sell official merchandise using 3D prints.

On the opposite end of the scale we hate the moment at around 15 seconds in. There’s a shiny Charizard VMAX card that is releasing in the West soon in the Shining Fates TCG expansion in February. This card will likely cost thousands of dollars and it appears that someone simply glued it to a stick for this video. The YouTube upload is of decent enough quality that you can see that the card isn’t in a sleeve or anything.

As for Katy Perry, the official Pokémon 25th anniversary website says the following:

“Every party needs a playlist! Pokémon is teaming up with some of the biggest names in music including pop icon Katy Perry, and you’re invited to join the fun!

There’s also this picture of Katy Perry with a Pikachu tail, which is funny in isolation.

Back to trading cards now and some promotional ones will be released in special booster packs. This limited set of 24 cards will feature the series’ starter Pokémon as jumbo cards. If you’ve not seen them before jumbo cards are much larger than standard trading cards and are usually included in boxed products as an added bonus.

Even with the recent Pokémon TCG resurgence curtesy of celebrities throwing money around, jumbo cards are rarely worth much and usually fall into the category of “collection oddity”, though there are some fans who staunchly go after them. More information about the release of these cards can be found here.

This, together with a limited edition skateboard (see below) is just about everything revealed so far for the 25th anniversary.

As we get deeper in the year more announcements will likely happen. There’s a rumour floating around about an announcement livestream but there’s no official word of such things just yet.

Clinton Matos

Clinton Matos
Clinton has been a programmer, engineering student, project manager, asset controller and even a farrier. Now he handles the maker side of htxt.africa.
Tags:

NEWSLETTER

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW

Hypertext is one of South Africa’s leading technology news and reviews sites, catering for consumers, small and medium businesses and the technology channel. We publish original content daily and welcome your feedback.

Click here to suggest a story. | Click here for advertising.

FOLLOW US

Facebook-f
Instagram
Linkedin
Twitter
Youtube
All original words & media by Hypertext by htxt.media are licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-ShareAlike 4.0 International License. Permissions beyond the scope of this license may be available at Hypertext. Where images and material are supplied by rights holders outside of htxt.media, original publishing licences are indicated and unaffected.

2020 © All Rights Reserved. HTXT.AFRICA