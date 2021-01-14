Samsung Galaxy S21 & S21+ debut as its first flagship phones of 2021

Samsung usually likes to steal a march on the competition when it comes debuting the first batch of Android flagship phones, and 2021 is no different, as the South Korean firm debuted its new Galaxy S21 lineup earlier today. There are three new models, with the regular S21, S21+ and S21 Ultra, along with support for 5G being standard across the board.

At the time of writing, no official pricing or availability have been disclosed, but those details should be on the way shortly.

In the interim, we can take a look at what the S21 and S21+ in particular are sporting.

Here Samsung has changed up the design slightly, with the regular model featuring a more compact 6.2″ display and the S21+ fitted with a larger 6.7″ variant. While they differ in size, the specifications are the same on both, as 2400×1800 resolution is present, along with an HDR10+ certification and adaptive refresh rate that tops out at 120Hz.

Also up front is a 10MP dual pixel lens housed in the small pin hole at the top of the display. On the rear is where the action is, with a trio of lenses – 12MP ultra-wide, 12MP wide-angle and 64MP telephoto. There’s also 30x space zoom, and this camera array is found of both models of Galaxy S21.

Internally, there’s a new 5nm processor present, with South African customers likely receiving the Exynos flavour that Samsung develops in-house. There’s also 8GB RAM and a choice of either 128GB or 256GB onboard storage.

One difference between the two models, apart from size and price, is the battery size, with the Galaxy S21 fitted with a 4 000mAh unit and the S21+ powered by a larger 4 800mAh one.

Lastly, if you’re wondering about the new colour option, which Samsung calls Phantom Violet (pictured above), it remains to be seen if it too will land in SA.

Once local pricing and availability are confirmed, we’ll be sure to inform our readers.