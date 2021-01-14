Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G announced

This year Samsung has opted to host its first Unpacked event of the year a bit earlier than usual.

For the last few years, Samsung has used MWC in Spain to announce its new tech but this year the announcement coincides with CES despite not being a part of this year’s digital event.

The flagship device this year is the Samsung S21 Ultra and like other models in the S21 series, it’s packing some new and updated features.

Perhaps the most noteworthy of which is a QHD+ display that can maintain that resolution while running at 120Hz. For those who are concerned about how much battery life a 120Hz display will steal, Samsung says that the refresh rate will change depending on the content you’re watching.

The display measures in at 6.8inches and it’s HDR10+ certified.

As for compute power, the Galaxy S21 Ultra will house either a 5nm octa-core processor running at 2.9GHz or the same chip configuration running at 2.8GHz. It’s unclear which iteration is destined for local shores as of time of writing.

Those CPUs will be paired with 12GB or 16GB of memory, once again depending on your region. The amount of memory available will also seemingly dictate how much storage is available. Opting for a 12GB RAM configuration means there is a 128GB and 256GB option while opting for 16GB of RAM gives users 512GB of storage.

All of this (and the cameras which we’ll get to in a moment) is powered by a 5 000mAh battery that supports Fast Wireless Charging 2.0 and Wireless Power Share. Samsung claims that a 50 percent charge can be accomplished in just 30 minutes which is impressive.

Now for the main attraction, the cameras.

At the rear of the device you will find a quad-camera array sporting two telephoto sensors and both ultra wide and wide-angle sensors as well.

The ultrawide angle sensor clocks in at 12MP but the wide-angle sensor measures in at 108MP. The aforementioned telephoto sensors measure in at 10MP each.

The front facing camera is a 40MP sensor with a wide field of view.

This looks like a good mix of sensors but the proof is very much in the pudding and unfortunately Samsung’s camera performance pales in comparison to other brands, most notably Huawei. We’re keen to see how Samsung has improved, if at all, should we get our hands on a review unit.

While we’re always keen to play with new tech, Samsung’s Ultra range of devices have failed to excite us in recent years due to the premium price they carry. Perhaps this year will be different though.

Local pricing and availability has yet to be confirmed.