The Division devs are working on a new open-world Star Wars game

Earlier this week Lucasfilm Games name was reborn, though rather than being a development studio it is meant to be a way to create some sort of cohesion between Star Wars games.

We know that there is an Indiana Jones game on the way with involvement from Lucasfilm Games but this morning we’ve received word of yet another game.

This game is a Star Wars game but it’s not being developed by EA.

Instead, Ubisoft studio, Massive Entertainment will be working on what is being called an open-world Star Wars game.

As fans of The Division games – which Massive Entertainment develops – this is incredibly exciting news. Even better is the fact that Massive has a good track record of supporting its games long after release.

“This is a lore that we love, and we want to do it justice with a game and story that bring both lifelong and new fans on an immersive and outstanding journey that will stay with them for years,” said creative director for the as yet unnamed game at Massive Entertainment, Julian Gerighty.

The other great slice of news is that this Star Wars game will make use of the Snowdrop Engine. The technology has been used in a number of gorgeous Ubisoft titles and we’re expecting this game to look as beautiful and as jaw-dropping as The Division 2.

There’s also the fact that Massive Entertainment has created some truly incredible open-world environments and we’re hoping that a Star Wars game continues that tradition.

“This is the beginning of a long-term collaboration with Disney and Lucasfilm Games, and we are pleased to be working hand-in-hand to build upon the incredible legacy of Lucasfilm to create a game that we know Star Wars fans will love,” chief executive officer and Ubisoft co-founder Yves Guillemot said in a statement.

Massive Entertainment is currently recruiting programmers, designers, animators and artists for this project though all the positions are based in Malmö, Sweden so make note of that if you apply. Available positions can be found here.

Considering the game has only just been announced, we’re expecting to wait a while for it but we’re keen to see what Massive Entertainment and Ubisoft create.