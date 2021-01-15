COVID-19 in South Africa: 15th January 2021

The first week back to work for many in the country has proved a testing one, as the adjusted level 3 lockdown looks here to stay. Added to this is the rising number of daily infections for COVID-19 in South Africa, with the total to date now sitting at 1 296 806.
This after 18 503 new cases have been reported over the past 24 hours. It also marks two consecutive days in which the new number of cases surpassed the 18k mark.
Looking at the latest statistics from the National Department of Health (NDoH), over 7.43 million tests have been conducted to date, along with 1 079 740 recoveries also being recorded so far. The latter figure translates to a recovery rate of 83.26 percent, which is a significant rise from the 80-odd percent earlier in the week.
While that number is indeed promising, the rate at which new infections are being recorded still remains an area of concern.
Added to this is the high number of new fatalities, with the past 24 hours recording 712, 232 of which are from KwaZulu-Natal. Next is the Western Cape with 162, then Gauteng with 114 and the Eastern Cape with 97. All four provinces also lead the way in terms of new daily infection rates. Consequently, the total number of fatalities to date is 35 852.
The full breakdown of COVID-19 in South Africa is as follows:
|Provinces
|Confirmed Cases
|Recoveries
|Active cases
|Deaths
|Western Cape
|251 107
|201 370
|49 737
|8 804
|Eastern Cape
|184 611
|168 310
|16 301
|9 283
|Northern Cape
|28 683
|24 331
|2 859
|469
|Free State
|68 758
|56 958
|11 800
|2 396
|KwaZulu-Natal
|269 632
|196 085
|73 547
|5 964
|North West
|49 359
|36 043
|13 316
|757
|Mpumalanga
|49943
|39 477
|10 466
|746
|Gauteng
|350 976
|295 094
|55 882
|6 720
|Limpopo
|43 737
|32 072
|11 665
|713
|Unknown
|0
|TOTAL
|1 296 806
|1 049 740
|247 066
|35 852
As always, in order to stay up to date with the spread of COVID-19 in South Africa and abroad, we advise the following materials and platforms:
- Dr Zweli Mkhize on Twitter
- COVID-19 Connect on WhatsApp – add 0600 123 456 as a contact and say “Hi”.
- World Health Organisation
- SA Coronavirus website
- SA Government
- SA Presidency