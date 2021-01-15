COVID-19 in South Africa: 15th January 2021

The first week back to work for many in the country has proved a testing one, as the adjusted level 3 lockdown looks here to stay. Added to this is the rising number of daily infections for COVID-19 in South Africa, with the total to date now sitting at 1 296 806.

This after 18 503 new cases have been reported over the past 24 hours. It also marks two consecutive days in which the new number of cases surpassed the 18k mark.

Looking at the latest statistics from the National Department of Health (NDoH), over 7.43 million tests have been conducted to date, along with 1 079 740 recoveries also being recorded so far. The latter figure translates to a recovery rate of 83.26 percent, which is a significant rise from the 80-odd percent earlier in the week.

While that number is indeed promising, the rate at which new infections are being recorded still remains an area of concern.

Added to this is the high number of new fatalities, with the past 24 hours recording 712, 232 of which are from KwaZulu-Natal. Next is the Western Cape with 162, then Gauteng with 114 and the Eastern Cape with 97. All four provinces also lead the way in terms of new daily infection rates. Consequently, the total number of fatalities to date is 35 852.

The full breakdown of COVID-19 in South Africa is as follows:

Provinces Confirmed Cases Recoveries Active cases Deaths Western Cape 251 107 201 370 49 737 8 804 Eastern Cape 184 611 168 310 16 301 9 283 Northern Cape 28 683 24 331 2 859 469 Free State 68 758 56 958 11 800 2 396 KwaZulu-Natal 269 632 196 085 73 547 5 964 North West 49 359 36 043 13 316 757 Mpumalanga 49943 39 477 10 466 746 Gauteng 350 976 295 094 55 882 6 720 Limpopo 43 737 32 072 11 665 713 Unknown 0 TOTAL 1 296 806 1 049 740 247 066 35 852

As always, in order to stay up to date with the spread of COVID-19 in South Africa and abroad, we advise the following materials and platforms:

