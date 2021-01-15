COVID-19 in South Africa: 15th January 2021

GeneralNews
January 15, 2021
4 min read
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on linkedin
Share on email

The first week back to work for many in the country has proved a testing one, as the adjusted level 3 lockdown looks here to stay. Added to this is the rising number of daily infections for COVID-19 in South Africa, with the total to date now sitting at 1 296 806.

This after 18 503 new cases have been reported over the past 24 hours. It also marks two consecutive days in which the new number of cases surpassed the 18k mark.

Looking at the latest statistics from the National Department of Health (NDoH), over 7.43 million tests have been conducted to date, along with 1 079 740 recoveries also being recorded so far. The latter figure translates to a recovery rate of 83.26 percent, which is a significant rise from the 80-odd percent earlier in the week.

While that number is indeed promising, the rate at which new infections are being recorded still remains an area of concern.

Added to this is the high number of new fatalities, with the past 24 hours recording 712, 232 of which are from KwaZulu-Natal. Next is the Western Cape with 162, then Gauteng with 114 and the Eastern Cape with 97. All four provinces also lead the way in terms of new daily infection rates. Consequently, the total number of fatalities to date is 35 852.

The full breakdown of COVID-19 in South Africa is as follows:

Provinces Confirmed Cases Recoveries Active cases Deaths
Western Cape 251 107 201 370 49 737 8 804
Eastern Cape 184 611 168 310 16 301 9 283
Northern Cape 28 683 24 331 2 859 469
Free State 68 758 56 958 11 800 2 396
KwaZulu-Natal 269 632 196 085 73 547 5 964
North West 49 359 36 043 13 316 757
Mpumalanga 49943 39 477 10 466 746
Gauteng 350 976 295 094 55 882 6 720
Limpopo 43 737 32 072 11 665 713
Unknown 0
TOTAL 1 296 806 1 049 740 247 066 35 852

As always, in order to stay up to date with the spread of COVID-19 in South Africa and abroad, we advise the following materials and platforms:

[Image – Photo by visuals on Unsplash]

Hypertext

Hypertext
Hypertext creates relevant business and consumer technology content for our readers. We live at the crossroads of invention, culture, mobile, 3D printing and more, where the greatest ideas of today inspire the innovations of tomorrow.
Tags:

NEWSLETTER

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW

Hypertext is one of South Africa’s leading technology news and reviews sites, catering for consumers, small and medium businesses and the technology channel. We publish original content daily and welcome your feedback.

Click here to suggest a story. | Click here for advertising.

FOLLOW US

Facebook-f
Instagram
Linkedin
Twitter
Youtube
All original words & media by Hypertext by htxt.media are licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-ShareAlike 4.0 International License. Permissions beyond the scope of this license may be available at Hypertext. Where images and material are supplied by rights holders outside of htxt.media, original publishing licences are indicated and unaffected.

2020 © All Rights Reserved. HTXT.AFRICA