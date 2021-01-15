Good affordable wireless earbuds have the potential to dominate the market

The trend of removing the 3.5mm headphone jack is paying off, at least for wireless earbud makers.

Data from Counterpoint Technology Market Research, which looked at wearable shipments during Q3 2020, reveals that earwear accounted for 52 percent of shipments of wearables.

Following closely behind with 41 percent of the market share is wristwear but it’s the earbuds that we’re looking at today.

“The trend around removing jacks and earphones from devices and boxes is becoming a big driver for TWS [true wireless stereo] segment growth,” analyst at Counterpoint Research, Liz Lee, said.

“It also helps that mobile media consumption continues to grow, making TWS the next must-have accessory,” the analyst added.

Looking at the most popular brands in the TWS segment, it’s of little surprise that Apple sat on top with 29 percent of the market in Q3 2020. Apple was followed by Xiaomi with 13 percent, Samsung with 5 percent and JBL with 5 percent.

What is of interest is that many of the top ten brands are ones we haven’t heard of such as QCY and EDIFIER which each have a 3 percent share of the market.

This, Counterpoint Research says, shows that there is potential for brands to offer more budget friendly options to customers. The best of example of this is from Xiaomi which offers true wireless earbuds for as low as R625 that offer Bluetooth 5.0 support, 10 hours of music playback and a USB Type C charging port.

And we have to say that we agree.

As Counterpoint says, more and more folks are finding they need a pair of wireless earbuds and budget friendly options that perform well are in short supply.

[Image – CC 0 Pixabay]