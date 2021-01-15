GPD Win 3 blows past funding goal in first few hours

The GPD Win 3 – a handheld Windows gaming machine with the form factor of the Sony Vaio UX. – is now live on Indiegogo where it has already raked in a tonne of cash.

At the time of writing R15 579 479 has been raised by 1 110 backers. This is rather impressive considering that the campaign has only been live and accepting backers for the past few hours. Every time we reload the page more money and backers have flooded in. We wouldn’t be surprised to see the amount here double before the first 24 hours of the campaign are over.

The original goal for the Win 3 was just R389 335 meaning that it is currently 4 001 percent funded. All of this will be less of a surprise to those who have been following GPD and its Windows handhelds, most of which have also been crowdfunded. This large influx of buyers is usually common and GPD has a great track record for delivering the promised product.

On that front estimated shipping for the Win 3 is May 2021. For those wanting to get in on this the cheapest tier is for R12 064 which buys you a Win 3 with the lesser spec Intel i5-1135G7. The higher spec Intel i7-1165G7 sells for R13 572. You can see the difference in performance between them here. Both of these can also be had with an optional base which slightly increases the price.

Regardless of CPU the Win 3 features a 5.5 inch 720p screen, 16GB of RAM and a 1TB NVMe SSD. At the end of the day it is still an expensive purchase – comparable in local pricing to the PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X – but it’s decent when you consider that it’s a purpose-made Windows gaming machine you can carry around with you like a Nintendo Switch.

The crowdfunding campaign ends 50 days from now so there’s lots of time to get in if you’re so inclined. As always we have to provide the disclaimer that supporting a crowdfunding campaign means that you may never see a return on your purchase, or the product you receive may not be exactly what was promised. As stated earlier, however, GPD has a good track record when it comes to this.

Note: all Rand amounts in this story are converted automatically by Indiegogo. The exact amounts when you visit the campaign page my be different depending on the exchange rate and how Indiegogo calculates things. Those who visit from outside South Africa should see the values in their native currency.