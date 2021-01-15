Samsung has ditched the bean shape for the new Galaxy Buds Pro

As part of its Unpacked presentation for the first half of 2020, Samsung showed off its latest iteration of wireless earbuds, the Galaxy Buds Pro.

Thankfully, rather than sticking with the bean-shaped earbuds it debuted last year, Samsung has opted for a more recognisable earbud shape. Hopefully this shape fits in my weird ears.

Let’s take a look inside though.

The Buds Pro will house an 11mm subwoofer and a 6.5mm tweeter. As for microphones, there are three mics, two located on the outside of the earbuds and one on the inside.

In terms of battery power the buds will have a 61mAh battery which will net five hours of playtime between charges. The case itself houses a 472mAh battery and you can squeeze a total playtime of 28 hours out of the buds with charges.

Samsung also claims that the Galaxy Buds Pro can play for an hour with just a five minute charge.

These buds will also feature active noise cancelling which Samsung claims will block out 99 percent of external background noise though there are two levels of intensity to chose from.

In terms of codecs, Samsung is using its own Scalable Codec as well as AAC and SBC.

For connectivity the Galaxy Buds Pro support Bluetooth 5.0 and there is also wireless charging.

As for local pricing and availability, this is yet to be confirmed. That said you will get a pair of Buds Pro if you pre-order the Galaxy S21 Ultra between now and 4th February on the local Samsung website until stocks last.