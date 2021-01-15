Some of the stranger tech announced during CES 2021

Despite having moved online for 2021, CES was not free of strange new tech from big brands.

Sure, new notebooks and hardware for notebooks is great but we’re always curious about the strange stuff, the gadgets you look at and wonder about out loud.

First let’s take a look at the COVID-19 gadgets which we really did expect, though not to this degree.

The first of these is Razer Project Hazel which is a clear plastic N95 mask. And yes, of course it has RGB lighting.

RG lighting aside, this is a pretty cool looking mask and if it carries the features Razer is touting such as voice amplification, Project Hazel could be the gadget to own during a pandemic.

With that having been said, Project Hazel is simply a concept at this stage, but it’s a concept that we can’t help but feel intrigued by.

While our next COVID-19 mask wasn’t announced at CES, it was honoured at the show. The LG PuriCare Wearable Air Purifier isn’t just a mask as it sports H13 HEPA filters and dual fans. The product is actually available in some parts of the world right now though we can’t find it locally.

Right, on to the, sillier products.

ColdSnap takes the thinking of pod coffee and translates it into frozen treats. The ColdSnap can make ice creams and frozen cocktails and doesn’t need to be cooled according to this report from Tom’s Guide. Frozen treats in up to 90 seconds sounds fantastic, but with the price sitting at up to $1 000 you might be better off purchasing an ice cream maker.

Alternatively, if you don’t want to make ice cream you could always use this flying Cadillac from General Motors to go buy some.

Yeah, the Caddy is still very much a concept so quick hops to the store are out of the question in the near future.

The flying Cadillac is part General Motors’ view of the future and is designed for short trips between rooftops. According to this report from DesignBoom, the vehicle can reach speeds of up 90kmph, well it likely could if it was more than a 3D render.

Whether this, or really any other flying car concept ever comes to fruition is unlikely, but something we still dream of seeing in our lifetime.

Finally, a piece of tech I could definitely make use of – a bed hiding a clear TV set.

As you can see in the video below, this TV is so thin it’s almost magic and it’s clear. Well not, 100 percent clear, The Verge reports that this display is 40 percent transparent. Do we think a 40 percent transparent display is especially practical? Not at all, but we can’t deny that having a sheet of glass rising from the foot of your bed and then becoming a TV is cool.

Practically speaking, transparent displays will likely be more relevant in signage and commercial applications than it would be at the foot of your bed.