A year later and Crowbcat is back to bring Cyberpunk 2077 to task

It’s been more than a year since Crowbcat uploaded a video with the last one being based on Ghost Recon back in October 2019. Now the channel is back to take on Cyberpunk 2077.

As a quick introduction for those unfamiliar: Crowbcat is a channel that is best known for its comparison videos which contrast released games with their pre-release marketing. It looks at how titles such as Crackdown 3 hold up when you consider how much its developer and publisher hype things up before release.

As you may have imagined from context here the result is usually that the released game underdelivered, and that’s very much the theme for the mostly troubled Cyberpunk 2017.

This newest video, embedded below, is a 41 minute embarrassment for Cyberpunk 2077 and CD Projekt. It looks at the game people can play now against the various trailers, interviews and claims made about it prior to release.

What’s especially telling is looking at other games which outclass it in certain aspects. Various entries from the Grand Theft Auto series, for example, can do so much more in certain areas such as NPC AI, police mechanics and general open world elements. Our favourite slap in the face here is a comparison to Lego City Undercover, a game originally released in 2013. A children’s game based on LEGO toys available on the Wii U managed to handle NPC vehicles better than Cyberpunk 2077.

It’s also rather fitting that Crowbcat’s video ends with a cover of the song Bullets originally by Archive. This song was used by CD Projekt way back in January 2013 when the company first revealed that it would be working on a videogame based on the Cyberpunk table top roleplaying game. Aside from the call back Bullets by Archive continually repeats the phrase “personal responsibility”.

While CD Projekt and its executives have continually committed to this game and fixing its performance, the problems with Cyberpunk 2077 go so much further than low framerates and glitches on old gen consoles. Cyberpunk 2077 is a game broken at its core, especially compared to what was promised before launch. While fun can be had here the world will likely never see “the next generation open-world adventure” which was a tagline used to promote Cyberpunk 2077.

We may have summarised the video below but it’s very much worth 41 minutes of your time.