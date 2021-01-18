COVID-19 in South Africa: 18th January 2021

As we await the first million vaccines to arrive in the country, as outlined by Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize, there is still the prospect of a high rate of new daily infections for COVID-19 in South Africa. In recent days it has slowed down slightly, but still remains high, with the past 24 hours seeing 12 267 cases according to the latest report from the National Department of Health.

Hopefully this decrease is down to the fact that the country still remains under adjusted level 3 lockdown, and the rising death toll is forcing many to take the pandemic more seriously.

We should find that out in the coming weeks, but for now the total number of infections to date sits at 1 337 926, with over 7.61 million tests having been conducted, as well as 1 089 441 recoveries also being recorded.

The recovery rate sits at 82.1 percent as a result, which shows things on an increase compared to the previous week.

Unfortunately though, 254 new fatalities have also been recorded, The total number of deaths related to COVID-19 in South Africa has increased to 37 105 as a result.

The full breakdown of COVID-19 in South Africa is as follows:

Provinces Confirmed Cases Recoveries Active cases Deaths Western Cape 257 235 207 666 49 569 9 132 Eastern Cape 186 771 169 937 16 834 9 444 Northern Cape 29 558 24 593 2 859 496 Free State 70 511 57 985 12 526 2 462 KwaZulu-Natal 279 974 209 640 70 334 6 318 North West 51 380 36 945 14 435 783 Mpumalanga 53 409 44 096 9 313 785 Gauteng 361 881 309 572 52 309 6 946 Limpopo 47 207 38 007 9 200 739 Unknown 0 TOTAL 1 337 926 1 098 441 239 485 37 105

