Loadshedding dropping to two hours in Gauteng due to lockdown

Gauteng residents in certain parts of the province will no longer have to contend with four hours of loadshedding whenever the power cuts happen.

Instead, as of Tuesday 19th January, loadshedding in some areas will last for two hours at a time and we have lockdown to thank for this tiny reprieve.

“The move from four to two hours of loadshedding is aimed at addressing the unintended consequences with the longer supply interruptions, particularly during the resurgence of COVID-19,” Eskom said in a statement.

The regions that will be affected by these changes are:

Joburg Zone: Cosmo City, Diepsloot, Ivory Park, Midrand, Randburg, Sandton and Soweto

Vaal Zone: Orange Farm, Sebokeng and Sharpeville

Merafong Local Municipality

Mogale City Local Municipality

Randfontein Local Municipality

These changes will also affect some areas in the North West namely Klerksdorp, Mmbatho and Vryburg.

This is rather welcome news especially as South Africans have been asked to work and learn from home.

The frequency of loadshedding however doesn’t appear to be changing, only the duration.

As for schedules, Eskom is working with municipalities to put update schedules. We’re already scouring the internet waiting for these schedules and we will be sure to share them once we have access.

Eskom is currently implementing stage 2 loadshedding and old schedules still apply so be sure to check when power cuts are happening in your area.

The utility has yet to announce when stage 2 loadshedding will conclude, if it concludes at all.