Parler lives again, sort of

Last week Amazon Web Services (AWS) removed Parler from its web hosting service, leaving the far-right website searching for a new hosting service.

That host appears to have been found as Parler’s website is back online in an extremely limited capacity.

Heading to parler.com will reveal a post from chief executive officer John Matze published on 16th January reading, “Hello world, is this thing on?”.

There is also a statement from the social media platform.

“Now seems like the right time to remind you all — both lovers and haters — why we started this platform. We believe privacy is paramount and free speech essential, especially on social media. Our aim has always been to provide a nonpartisan public square where individuals can enjoy and exercise their rights to both. We will resolve any challenge before us and plan to welcome all of you back soon. We will not let civil discourse perish,” Parler said.

Civil discourse is a bit of a confusing statement, especially when you take into consideration the vitriol that was hosted on Parler before being taken down. In an opposition to motion for temporary restraining order filing last week, AWS revealed the hate-filled messages Parler refused to or was incapable of removing. These messages included threats of violence against senators and social media CEOs Jack Dorsey and Mark Zuckerberg.

Despite Parler being back online in a very limited, unusable capacity, the social media platform’s apps are still not available on the Google Play Store or Apple App Store.

Given the reasons for the removal from those stores, we don’t expect to see Parler return.

The service hosting Parler is an unknown as of time of writing. While a Whois search shows Epik as the domain registrar, Epik spokesperson Robert Davis told CNN that it is not hosting Parler at this time.

It seems Parler still has some ways to go before it is back to the functional state it was before AWS gave it the boot.