You can now check your credit profile for free with Fincheck

Financial marketplace Fincheck has announced that it is partnering up with TransUnion to help customers keep a tab on their finances.

As one of the bigger credit unions, being able to see what your credit profile looks like is rather valuable and as Fincheck reveals, 2020 saw an increase in the number of searches for credit reports.

“Being able to access affordable credit and valuable information in the same place will help South African consumers during these challenging times. Checking the information held on you is accurate before making an application can be an invaluable tool that can help you understand your financial options more clearly. Ultimately, we aim to assist the user with their financial choices and move them toward financial freedom,” Fincheck chief executive officer, Michael Bowren.

This should help customers understand their financial health a bit better while also giving Fincheck a clearer picture of what lenders or insurers are right for the customer.

What we think is a valuable aspect of this partnership is that Fincheck customers can check their credit report as often as they like.

“A customer can use myFincheck to access their credit report as often as they would like. Fincheck does not cap the frequency of credit reports available to our users,” Bowren told Hypertext.

This is actually a rather valuable offer as many of the credit unions only offer one free report per year. Being able to access your credit profile at liberty is very helpful.

To access your credit report head to the Fincheck website here and register your free account.

[Image – CC 0 Pixabay]