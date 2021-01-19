Guerrilla continues patching Horizon Zero Dawn on PC into 2021

Released on 7th August 2020 the PC port of Horizon Zero Dawn left much to be desired as it greatly struggled with performance on countless computers. Thankfully developer Guerrilla Games has continued to patch the port to make it better, and that continues even into 2021.

Today Guerrilla has released patch 1.10 for the game which focuses on fixing crashes and continuing to improve performance.

Patch 1.10 is rather sparse as to be expected with so many updates made to the PC port already. It’s notes read –

Crash Fixes

Crash fix for when players continuously pressed the windows key

Crash fix for when you press the LMB on the ESC button in the Benchmark Results

Performance Improvements

Fixed an issue which saves up to 250MB of VRAM on all AMD GPUs

Graphical Improvements

Fix for negative values in cubemap relighting shader (fixes for example the red graphical glitches in the Hades fight if you let the timer run out)

Fix for the graphics settings preset name not updating when you pressed Auto-Detect

Fix for the menu (and loading screen) being displayed at incorrect scale when changing AF in borderless mode

Fix for the resolution sometimes being too low in windowed mode

Fix for the errands quest list overlapping with tutorial quest list

Other Changes

Graphics settings are now stored in a text file instead of a binary file to facilitate easier tweaking

Reaching this milestone for updates to the game in 2021, it may be one of the last ones we see, as Guerrilla writes in the introduction to this update:

“As our team continues development on our upcoming title Horizon Forbidden West, we are shifting to less frequent updates for Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition for PC after this patch. Please note that we will continue to monitor our community spaces as always!”

This is far from bad news as Horizon Zero Dawn on PC has been rather solid for the past few patches and there’s really no trepidation to be had here for those wanting to pick it up. As long as your PC meets the specs you should be having a great time here enjoying a past PlayStation exclusive.