Guerrilla continues patching Horizon Zero Dawn on PC into 2021

BlogGamingNews
January 19, 2021
2 min read
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on linkedin
Share on email

Released on 7th August 2020 the PC port of Horizon Zero Dawn left much to be desired as it greatly struggled with performance on countless computers. Thankfully developer Guerrilla Games has continued to patch the port to make it better, and that continues even into 2021.

Today Guerrilla has released patch 1.10 for the game which focuses on fixing crashes and continuing to improve performance.

Patch 1.10 is rather sparse as to be expected with so many updates made to the PC port already. It’s notes read –

Crash Fixes

  • Crash fix for when players continuously pressed the windows key
  • Crash fix for when you press the LMB on the ESC button in the Benchmark Results

Performance Improvements

  • Fixed an issue which saves up to 250MB of VRAM on all AMD GPUs

Graphical Improvements

  • Fix for negative values in cubemap relighting shader (fixes for example the red graphical glitches in the Hades fight if you let the timer run out)
  • Fix for the graphics settings preset name not updating when you pressed Auto-Detect
  • Fix for the menu (and loading screen) being displayed at incorrect scale when changing AF in borderless mode
  • Fix for the resolution sometimes being too low in windowed mode
  • Fix for the errands quest list overlapping with tutorial quest list

Other Changes

  • Graphics settings are now stored in a text file instead of a binary file to facilitate easier tweaking

Reaching this milestone for updates to the game in 2021, it may be one of the last ones we see, as Guerrilla writes in the introduction to this update:

“As our team continues development on our upcoming title Horizon Forbidden West, we are shifting to less frequent updates for Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition for PC after this patch. Please note that we will continue to monitor our community spaces as always!”

This is far from bad news as Horizon Zero Dawn on PC has been rather solid for the past few patches and there’s really no trepidation to be had here for those wanting to pick it up. As long as your PC meets the specs you should be having a great time here enjoying a past PlayStation exclusive.

Clinton Matos

Clinton Matos
Clinton has been a programmer, engineering student, project manager, asset controller and even a farrier. Now he handles the maker side of htxt.africa.
Tags:

NEWSLETTER

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW

Hypertext is one of South Africa’s leading technology news and reviews sites, catering for consumers, small and medium businesses and the technology channel. We publish original content daily and welcome your feedback.

Click here to suggest a story. | Click here for advertising.

FOLLOW US

Facebook-f
Instagram
Linkedin
Twitter
Youtube
All original words & media by Hypertext by htxt.media are licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-ShareAlike 4.0 International License. Permissions beyond the scope of this license may be available at Hypertext. Where images and material are supplied by rights holders outside of htxt.media, original publishing licences are indicated and unaffected.

2020 © All Rights Reserved. HTXT.AFRICA