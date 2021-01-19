Legal Lens claims it can get you up to 60% off of your legal fees

Legal fees can pile up rather quickly when dealing with a matter and bill shock is the last thing one wants following the end of a legal dispute.

Unfortunately, many people don’t understand or are hesitant to discuss bills with their lawyers.

Being cognisant of this legal tech startup Legal Lens is using machine learning as well as experienced attorneys to help folks review their legal fees in a fair manner.

“We realised that it’s awkward and difficult reviewing legal invoices, as clients fear disrupting the close relationship they have with their lawyers and may not have the knowledge needed to dispute a legal invoice. It’s time consuming. So, we developed a tech solution to review legal invoices and reduce legal fees,” Legal Lens co-founder, Yusha Davidson, explains.

Clients will need to send legal invoices, correspondence regarding fee arrangements and a letter of engagement with the lawyer to Legal Lens for the firm to review the fees.

The legal tech firm says that it can save clients as much as 60 percent on their fees but, more realistically, the average is around 10 percent. That still isn’t anything to scoff at.

As for what Legal Lens charges for this service, should there be no savings to be found, clients won’t be charged anything, should you be able to save something you will be charged 17.5 percent of the amount saved. This percentage includes VAT.

The firm is currently in discussions with the Law Society of South Africa for it to recommend the offering. There are also discussions with banks and insurers to recommend the offering.

Of course, you could just contact Legal Lens yourself. Head to the website and get in touch if you’re trying to save a few bucks on your legal fees.

[Image – CC 0 Pixabay]