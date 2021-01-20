Five new entry-level 870 EVO SSDs models from Samsung announced

PC builders looking for hefty storage space may no longer have to opt for physical HDDs thanks to the introduction of a new 4TB entry-level SSD from Samsung. Well, so long as they have the money to afford one of these drives.

The 870 EVO series sports the latest V-NAND Samsung that helps it hit sequential read and write speeds of 560MB/s and 530MB/s.

Samsung says this delivers a 38 percent improvement in random read speed compared to the 860 SSD.

In total there are five capacities available in the 870 EVO series starting at 250GB and going up to the aforementioned 4TB.

Unfortunately we don’t have word on local pricing just yet, but thanks to The Verge we have an idea of what pricing for these SSDs is like:

Samsung 870 EVO 250GB – $49.99 (~R744)

Samsung 870 EVO 500GB – $79.99 (~R1 190)

Samsung 870 EVO 1TB – $139.99 (~R2 083)

Samsung 870 EVO 2TB – $269.99 (~R4 018)

Samsung 870 EVO 4TB – $529.99 (~R7 888)

While the converted pricing above is not an exact price we can expect locally, it does appear as if the higher capacities here are going to be rather pricey.

And that’s where we are left scratching our heads.

The reason for the dome itch is quite frankly, NVMe storage has become more affordable in recent years and drives such as the Sabrent 2TB NVMe SSD which is currently available for R4 149 through Wootware are comparable in price to Samsung’s latest offering. That Sabrent SSD also features a five year warranty, just like Samsung. NVMe SSDs also out-perform SATA SSDs by a wide margin.

While 2.5inch SATA SSDs still have a use, we’d still recommend shopping around for an NVMe drive even if you are simply entering the PC component market.