Rocket League’s latest crossover is with the X Games

Rocket League will be having another crossover event with the second party in the deal being the famous X Games.

The event in-game is meant to coincide with X Games Aspen which takes place at the end of this month. Inside Rocket League players can find themed items in the Item Shop, though only on specific dates. 21st – 24th January and 28th – 31st January are the two periods available for players to grab the items.

Various decals, toppers, wheels and player banners will be available. There is also two free player banners available with one being given away on each weekend mentioned above.

You can see the X Games items in the trailer embedded below or, if you prefer images, in this blog post.

Aside from some decorations for your car there’s also a competitive event going on inside of the game.

“Rocket League Esports will be an official X Games event this year with the RLCS X Games: North American Regional! Catch all the action January 23-24 and January 30-31. This online tournament will also be an official part of the Rocket League Championship Series (RLCS) X circuit and will feature the best teams in North America competing in this special RLCS X Regional. The winning team will even earn their own RLCS X Games medals!” reads the official description.

Those who watch this event live on the ESPN app, YouTube or Twitch can also win some in-game items. If you’d like to take part streaming starts at 18:00 UTC (20:00 local time) on 23rd January.

Before this Rocket League had crossed over with all manner of properties such as Stranger Things, Fortnite, the NFL and much more.