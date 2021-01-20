Snapdragon 870 is latest addition to Qualcomm’s flagship 5G chips

Qualcomm has unveiled a new iteration of mobile silicon with its Snapdragon 870 5G chipset. This new addition is part of the company’s 800 series of flagship offerings, but is not at the very top of that lineup. Instead, it is viewed as a replacement for the 865 Plus.

As such the Snapdragon 888 is the flagship processor, with the 870 5G sitting slightly below it and likely being used by manufacturers who have a mini or compact version of their flagship phone in the works.

“Snapdragon 870 will power a selection of flagship devices from key customers including Motorola, iQOO, OnePlus, OPPO, and Xiaomi,” explains Kedar Kondap, VP of product management at Qualcomm.

That said, the 870 is not shy when it comes to performance and features, with the company claiming a prime core clock speed of 3.2GHz, as well as sug-6GHz 5G connectivity. Speaking of the latter, the X55 5G modem as part of the SoC can deliver peak speeds of up 7.5Gbps.

Added to this is Qualcomm’s fifth generation AI technology to handle elements like processor efficiency. There’s also WiFi 6 compatibility thrown in for good measure too.

Qualcomm is billing the Snapdragon 870 is a great chip for mobile gaming as well, with the ability to support HDR game rendering and upgradeable GPU drivers that do not require an OS update.

As for when we’ll be able to see the 870 in action, Qualcomm says new devices with the chipset are expected in the next couple of months.

“Commercial devices based on Snapdragon 870 are expected to be announced in the first quarter of 2021,” notes the firm’s announcement.

For South Africans it will likely mean looking to Chinese smartphone makers like Oppo, Xiaomi and OnePlus. Oppo in particular is expected to have some new flagship hardware in tow during the first quarter of 2021, so hopefully it will be touting this latest chip.