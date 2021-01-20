Trump’s YouTube ban extended by a week

Outgoing President Donald Trump is leaving office this week without access to the social media accounts he entered with.

While Trump’s ban on YouTube was only meant to last a week, the video sharing platform has said that the ban will be extended by a week.

YouTube says that the reason for the extension is that it is concerned about the ongoing potential for violence. While Trump’s channel is still available, no new videos can be uploaded and livestreams cannot be hosted.

As part of the ban, comments cannot be posted to the channel either.

The ban was first handed down when Trump and The White House YouTube channels uploaded a video on 6th January. The video saw Trump calling rioters at the Capitol “very special people” while further spreading misinformation about the election.

This extension comes ahead of President Elect Joe Biden’s inauguration this week.

Trump’s YouTube ban came long after other social media firms banned Trump outright. Twitter and Facebook wasted no time in banning the outgoing president following the events that unfolded at the Capitol.

Even Twitch disabled Trump’s account to prevent the platform from being used to incite violence.

However, while Trump’s account is banned, he is still able to upload content to The White House YouTube channel, for now. The most recent video uploaded to that account is Trump’s farewell address.

We’ve embedded that video below because it’s by far the most coherent speech the outgoing president has given in four years.

[Source – CNBC]