Vodacom Business makes tech simple and affordable for SMEs

Every election season something we’ve grown so accustomed to hearing is that small businesses are the lifeblood of the economy, but once the votes have been tallied, it seems small businesses are forgotten about.
So just how important are small businesses to the local economy?
A report from McKinsey & Company reveals that SMEs represent 98 percent of local businesses and employ 50 to 60 percent of South Africa’s workforce.
But this doesn’t make the task of running an SME any easier. In fact that same report from McKinsey & Company outlines several challenges including:
- Limited access to low and medium-term funding
- Low awareness of opportunities and a lack of financial knowledge
- Slowing demand has led to SMEs having to limit expansion plans
- Access to markets
- Liquidity and cash flow management are limited
All of these challenges have a multitude of solutions, but something that is key is the use of technology to lower costs and become more efficient.
