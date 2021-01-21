After a few delays, FNB has rolled out its Virtual Card feature to all clients

All the way back in July 2020 FNB announced the introduction of Virtual Cards in a bid to protect customers as they increasingly took advantage of ecommerce solutions.

Originally said to release in September/October, it appears as if the launch was delayed owing to the fact that FNB wanted to make sure the solution works properly with as few hitches as possible.

Now the solution is available to all FNB customers.

“The roll-out of our Virtual Card offers our individual and business customers a wider choice of safer payment methods when shopping online or at a point of sale. The distinct differentiators of world-class security and convenience make our Virtual Card a preferable transactional method for customers to better manage their money,” explains FNB Payments executive, Raj Makanjee.

Shortly after announcing the solution, FNB invited Hypertext to test out Virtual Cards and we’ve been using them to pay for subscriptions to streaming platforms.

A Virtual Card can be created and used immediately via the FNB App.

Open your FNB App, head to the account you would like the card linked to and tap Account Options. From there select My Cards and then Add card or Virtual Card.

Once you have named the card you can then view the number and the CVV by taping the virtual card on screen. That CVV number will change hourly and you can cancel a virtual card at anytime should the details be stolen.

FNB says that the virtual card solution even support Tap to Pay digital wallets such as FNB Pay and Samsung Pay.