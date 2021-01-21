COVID-19 in South Africa: 21st January 2021

At the beginning of the week we saw the number of new daily infections for COVID-19 in South Africa remain below the 10k mark, but that has changed over the past 24 hours, with the latest report from the National Department of Health (NDoH) confirming that 12 710 new cases have been recorded.

We were cautiously optimised a couple of days ago, with the lower infection rate potentially pointing to continued level 3 lockdown regulations working as designed, but that does not seem to be the case looking at the new figures.

As such the total number of infections for the country to date now sits at 1 369 426, with 1 160 412 recoveries also being recorded. This translates to a recovery rate of 84.7 percent, which is a slight increase from yesterday’s figure.

Unfortunately though, 566 new fatalities have been reported too, with the majority coming from KwaZulu-Natal with 218, as well as the Western Cape and Eastern Cape with 104 each. As a result, the number of deaths related to COVID-19 in South Africa has risen to 38 854.

The full breakdown of COVID-19 in South Africa is as follows:

Provinces Confirmed Cases Recoveries Active cases Deaths Western Cape 260 492 218 672 41 820 9 454 Eastern Cape 188 259 173 575 14 684 9 716 Northern Cape 30 119 25 348 2 859 519 Free State 71 734 59 757 11 977 2 539 KwaZulu-Natal 290 356 230 024 60 332 6 890 North West 52 316 37 640 14 676 808 Mpumalanga 56 063 46 935 9 128 814 Gauteng 370 264 327 569 42 695 7 137 Limpopo 49 823 40 892 8 931 977 Unknown 0 TOTAL 1 369 426 1 160 412 209 014 38 854

