Shutterpunk2077 – take Cyberpunk 2077 pictures, win prizes

For those still playing Cyberpunk 2077 – or those who want to jump in to win some prizes – an official contest called #Shutterpunk2077 has just been spun up.

Between now and 31st January participants can submit a picture taken inside of Cyberpunk 2077 using the photo mode. These pictures can be taken across three different categories:

Portrait — focusing on V or any other character from the game; Action — showing off dynamic moments of the game such as fights, jumps, car chases, etc; Sights — taking in the best views from the game and architecture of Night City.

To enter the contest you need to create an entry you’re happy with in one of the categories and simply Tweet it out using the #Shutterpunk2077 hashtag. You will also need to indicate in the tweet which category your entry pertains to.

Participants can only enter one picture entry for each category, but you can submit one entry into each category. This effectively means you get three entries.

No editing of the picture can be done outside of Cyberpunk 2077 – even the use of MS Paint. Everything has to be done inside of the game’s photo mode and frames, stickers and backgrounds are not allowed.

Make sure you take your time with this because the prizes are really enticing and listed below. There will be first, second and third places for each category, so nine winners in total.

1st place:

● Dell Alienware m17 laptop with exclusive Cyberpunk skin,

● 3 L-sized Cyberpunk Displate ,

● Goodie Bag worth 100 USD.

2nd place:

● Secret Lab Omega gaming chair Cyberpunk 2077 Edition,

● 2 L-sized Cyberpunk Displate

● Goodie Bag worth 100 USD.

3rd place:

● Razer Viper Ultimate Cyberpunk mouse,

● Razer CP2077 Custom Gigantus V2 (M) mouse mat,

● Razer Huntsman Mini keyboard,

● Razer Blackshark V2 Pro headset,

● 2 M-sized Cyberpunk Displate,

● Goodie Bag worth 100 USD.

Before loading up Cyberpunk 2077 to partake we highly recommend reading the full rules which are available here as a PDF. It has some important details such as the fact that allowances are made for those in Russia and China, with the social media platforms VK and Weibo being used respectively instead of Twitter. For Chinese entrants they even have a different hashtag to use, which is #快门朋克.

Winners of #Shutterpunk2077 will be announced on 28th February.