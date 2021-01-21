TikTok testing Q&A feature for creators to chat with followers

TikTok is looking for new features to get more people engaging on its platform, and not simply trying to copy the latest trend or challenge. One of these new features comes in the form of Q&A functionality that is currently in the test phase.

The questions can be sent to a specific content creator you follow, and can be replied to with either a text message or short format video that the platform is known for. TikTok is making this feature on both its standard video and live stream sections of the platform, but only a selected number of creators with 10 000 followers or more have access to it for now.

The new feature was spotted by social media consultant Matt Navarra, who shared a few screenshots on Twitter showcasing what the Q&A would look like.

New! TikTok’s got a Q&A feature! Creators can add Q&A button to profile allowing followers to leave questions which they can answer via video replies or in a livestream h/t @Sphinx pic.twitter.com/aMHt4WGhyC — Matt Navarra (@MattNavarra) January 19, 2021

Regardless of which side of the fence you fall when it comes to TikTok, it is hard to deny that the most popular creators on the platform have become increasingly influential, many of which have been turning to the likes of YouTube or Twitch in order to grow their follower base or engage more actively with their community.

Added this functionality will likely help TikTok keep more of its creators on its platform than trying another in order to increase reach or engagement.

While this is still in the test phase, it remains to be seen how well it can be facilitated once rolled out to the entire community. The comments section of YouTube, for example, has proved difficult to control at times, and depending on what kind of followers you have, TikTok might also find it difficult to separate genuine feedback from the more divisive comments.

The company also says the the Q&A feature will allow an “unlimited” number of questions to be asked by followers to creators, as well as noting that questions do not have to be responded to.

The test is happening globally right now, with TikTok aiming to have it ready for a fully fledged launch in the coming weeks.