Twitch gives Trump indefinite ban now that he’s regular citizen

Yesterday the world breathed a collective sigh of relief as Joe Biden was sworn in as the 46th President of the United States. Prior to his inauguration, former president Donald Trump held his own farewell and chose not to be a part of the swearing in ceremony (a first in US history), but to insult to insult to injury yet another platform has booted Trump – Twitch.

Now that Trump is an ordinary citizen, he has received an indefinite ban from the Amazon-owned live streaming platform. He received an initial ban following the violent US Capitol riots in the first week of January, but now he will not be able to live stream on Twitch moving forward.

He will also not be to create a new account while the indefinite ban is in place, a spokesperson told The Verge.

“The President’s statements continue to be interpreted as calls to action, and we are taking this action to remove the potential for harm to our community and the general public. Twitch has clear rules that prohibit hateful conduct, harassment, or incitement of violence on our service, and we consider off-service events when making enforcement decisions. However, the events of the past weeks have highlighted a gap with respect to rhetoric that encourages violence, regardless of whether or not it was directly streamed on Twitch. We will be updating our policies as a result of our consideration of this situation,” an official communication from Twitch explains.

With other social media platforms taking similar action against the former US leader, it remains to be seen how long those bans will remain in place.

Trump has already noted his desire to run again for the presidency in 2024, so it will be interesting to see if the likes of Twitter, Facebook and Twitch will hold up their bans for the next four years, especially as social media is one of the mechanisms that he uses to amplify his messages.

Either way, the next few months at least, will see social media be a Trump-free zone.