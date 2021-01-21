Unisa changes up registration and assessment for 2021

January 21, 2021
The University of South Africa (Unisa) has released a recap of the changes that the school has made to its operations when it comes to registrations and assessments.

Some of these are details which are not new to 2021, but have been in place prior to the new year. The need to book appointments before visiting the campuses, and the fact that registering online is recommended, are two aspects which have been in place for some time now.

What is new here is a single registration period which requires students to register for both semesters at the start of the year. Also combined is the examination period with only one being available during the year instead of two.

Of high importance here is assignment dates. The due dates for assignments are printed in the student Tutorial Letter 101 and are usually permanent. Now, however, these dates are being revised for semester modules which have assignment due dates between May and September. We wouldn’t be surprised if other assignments have their dates changed up due to COVID-19 and the continually shifting dates related to education in South Africa.

The recap of these changes have been put into a handy all in one image which you can find below. While we do recommend that you save this image for reference, always keep tabs on the official Unisa website and the myUnisa student portal for up to date information. Unisa is infamous for making changes without big announcements so you may find yourself left behind if you’re depending on this alone.

It should also be noted that this recap has been facilitated by the Department of Communication Science at Unisa. The information here may be less pertinent to you if your qualification is tied to another department.

Image credit: Unisa Department of Communication and Phumudzo Ratshinanga.
Clinton Matos

Clinton Matos
Clinton has been a programmer, engineering student, project manager, asset controller and even a farrier. Now he handles the maker side of htxt.africa.
