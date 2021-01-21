White House website redesign includes a hidden recruitment call

Shortly after former reality TV star Donald Trump left the White House and the world let out a collective sigh of relief, a new White House website design went live.

The website is festooned with images of the new administration, links to official White House social media profiles and a dark mode.

But there is also a recruitment call on the website. No, we’re not talking about the jobs section of the website but rather a recruitment call hidden in the website’s HTML code.

Inspecting the header code on the White House homepage will reveal the message “If you’re reading this, we need your help building back better. https://usds.gov/apply”.

The US Digital Service (USDS) deploys small groups of technology experts to empower civil servants.

“Our staff comes from all corners of the technology industry, nonprofit world, and government to serve ‘tours’ of service, bringing a steady influx of fresh perspectives into government. Tours typically last between six months and two years, with a maximum length of four years,” reads a description of the department.

Heading to the URL hidden on the White House website doesn’t yield much information about what position are available but the positions urge people of colour, LGBTQI+ people, veterans and people with disabilities to apply.

According to a report by Engadget, the USDS is set to get $200 million in funding to hire additional support personnel.

Here’s hoping that this is one of the few surprises in Biden’s presidential term.