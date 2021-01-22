COVID-19 in South Africa: 22nd January

As we reach the end of another week under adjusted level 3 lockdown, COVID-19 in South Africa came into even sharper focus after the passing of Minister in the Presidency, Jackson Mthembu as a result of the coronavirus. Mthembu was one of the more visible ministers throughout the pandemic, and leaves a void as far as government’s ability to communicate effectively to the public.

While we await to hear who will take up his role, there is still the matter of the latest figures to contend with. To that end the one that stands out the most is 647 new deaths being recorded over the past 24 hours, according to the National Department of Health (NDoH). This pushes the total number of deaths related to the virus in the country to 39 501.

Looking at the other statistics, 11 381 new cases have been recorded over the past 24 hours too, as the total to date rises to 1 380 807. Added to this 1 183 443 recoveries have also been reported, with the recovery rate now increasing to 85.7 percent and serving as the only real positive among the numbers at the moment.

The full breakdown of COVID-19 in South Africa is as follows:

Provinces Confirmed Cases Recoveries Active cases Deaths Western Cape 261 939 222 384 39 555 9 591 Eastern Cape 188 891 174 600 14 291 9 855 Northern Cape 30 386 25 482 2 859 527 Free State 72 230 60 284 11 946 2 556 KwaZulu-Natal 293 013 241 179 51 834 7 044 North West 53 091 37 640 15 451 863 Mpumalanga 56 875 47 343 9 532 831 Gauteng 373 096 331 583 41 513 7 230 Limpopo 51 286 42 948 8 338 1 004 Unknown 0 TOTAL 1 380 807 1 183 443 197 364 39 501

[Image – Photo by Mika Baumeister on Unsplash]