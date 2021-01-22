Resident Evil Village gets 7th May release, with Maiden PS5-exclusive demo available now

If you have been anxiously awaiting news regarding Resident Evil Village, Capcom did not disappoint after holding a live streamed event last night. To that we now know that the eighth instalment in the franchise will be getting a cross-platform release on 7th May.

This includes the PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC, PS4 and Xbox One, covering all the necessary bases for this hotly anticipated survival horror title.

Capcom also had some interesting news for those in the console ecosystem, noting that digital copies of Resident Evil Village will be eligible for upgrade, with PS4 to PS5 and Xbox One to Xbox Series X|S both qualifying via a Smart Delivery system.

There was also added news on the PS5 front, with a new Maiden demo for the game being announced, and freely available to download exclusively on that particular system from today onwards.

This demo places you in control of an unknown character as you try to escape the Dimitrescu Castle, Capcom explains, with it serving as a standalone experience and not tied to what happens to the protagonist of Resident Evil Village, Ethan Winters, come 7th May.

“As Resident Evil Village Producer Peter Fabiano mentioned in the Resident Evil Showcase, you don’t play as Ethan Winters in this demo. Rather, you’ll be playing as a character known only as ‘the maiden.’ Unable to fight or even block, you’ll be in control of this character as she attempts to escape from Dimitrescu Castle. This is a stand-alone separate experience from the main game that is a kind of short story set within the world of RE Village,” says the PlayStation blog.

Along with a confirmed release date and PS5-exclusive demo, Capcom also announced its Resident Evil Re:Verse project, which is a multiplayer title that pits you against other iconic characters from the series. There are also hordes of biologically engineered enemies to tangle with too.

We’ve placed a trailer for it below too, but looking at it, there does not seem to be anything uniquely special. Luckily, this multiplayer will be free to play for anyone who purchases Resident Evil Village, so it may be worth exploring once you’ve completed the latest addition to the franchise.