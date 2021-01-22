Vodacom’s GBV awareness app is now zero-rated

Fighting the scourge of gender based violence is an ongoing battle and any assistance for those who are need it is always good news.

To that end, Vodacom has announced that its Bright Sky app has been zero-rated entirely. This means that whether you are downloading the app or using it, you won’t incur data costs.

Vodacom goes onto say that when accessing referral links to gender-based violence support services from within the Bright Sky won’t incur data costs either. We’ve included a list of these resources at the bottom of this story.

“Technology has a powerful part to play in solving some of the country’s greatest challenges. But in order for these solutions to be as effective as possible, they also need to address the significant connectivity gap that still exists within this country,” external affairs director for Vodacom South Africa, Takalani Netshitenzhe said in a statement.

The Bright Sky app is available for free on both Android and iOS. The app is available in three official languages namely English, IsiZulu and Sesotho.

Upon downloading the app users will be asked to complete a short questionnaire that helps identify different forms of abuse.

We don’t want to disclose too much about the app but how it is able to hide its true functionality from abusers is quite clever.

“In making Bright Sky easily accessible, we hope to encourage as many South Africans as possible to download the app and use it as a resource to help those around them who may be suffering from abuse, ultimately empowering themselves to help us in pushing back against GBV in our country,” added Netshitenzhe.

Vodacom has zero-rated the following resources within the Bright Sky app though they may prove helpful even if you aren’t on the Vodacom network: