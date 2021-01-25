CD Projekt Red provides update on Cyberpunk 2077 Patch 1.1 bug

Over the weekend CD Projekt Red pushed out Patch 1.1 for Cyberpunk 2077 that addressed a number of issues, but unfortunately created a new one: a potentially game breaking bug which would stop players from completing the main storyline of the game.

This issue has been worked on since the release of 1.1 on Saturday, 23rd January, but today there’s been an update from the official CD Projekt Red technical support Twitter account:

“We’re working on the issue where the conversation with Takemura may not start during the quest ‘Down on the Street’ for [Cyberpunk 2077] and plan to release a Hotfix to address it as soon as possible. In the meantime, here’s a potential workaround,” the update reads.

The tweet links to a simple webpage which contains the steps for the workaround below. It requires that you have an earlier gamesave so you may be out of luck if you’re the type of player who doesn’t save very often.

Load a gamesave before Takemura and V leave Wakako’s office. Finish the conversation with Takemura outside the office right away Right after the finished conversation and when the quest was updated, skip 23h. See if the holocall triggers and the dialogue with Takemura starts

While it’s nice to have this information out there we can still see many people running into this problem without a safety save in place to try and fix things. It’s also rather funny, in an irritating way, that a patch meant to improve the game brought with it such a problem.

Aside from this what did patch 1.1 do? The full patch notes can be read right here but some of the highlights include better memory usage, crash fixes, progression issue fixes and other small changes you’d expect.

For those on Steam you can now also earn achievements even when playing in offline mode, though this fix is not retroactive. PC players with Nvidia graphics cards also received a fix to game startup crashes.

As a reminder there’s currently a roadmap in place to fix Cyberpunk 2077’s performance and crashing issues, which you can view below. You can see in this that patch 1.1. is milestone here.

This timeline was provided in a video called “our commitment” which talks about the botched launch of the title. Unfortunately all the planned changes to the game are to improve what’s already in there and broken, and not to add in all the promised features that were never delivered. We discuss this more in our launch review.