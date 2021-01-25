DCC named Lenovo SMB product distributor for SA channel

Those working in the South African channel market and on the lookout for commercial hardware may be turning to Drive Control Corporation (DCC) in future, with the local distributor recently being appointed as an official partner by Lenovo. The pair have a strong relationship when it comes to the SADC channel market, as DCC has worked with Lenovo on its PC business for a number of years.

Now the partnership is extending to more of the company’s commercial hardware portfolio, including its tablets.

“Our appointment undoubtedly represents an exciting next chapter in our relationship with Lenovo which has in the last two years seen our business making substantial inroads into the SADC region. We intend to build on this success, providing the same level of professional service and product delivery to Lenovo’s South African channel partners,” enthuses Jenny Rex, sales director at DCC.

As more organisations in South Africa look to enable a better state of digital transformation, along with empowering its employees to remain productive in a remote working environment, the types of hardware available will likely play a vital role.

Consequently Lenovo will seek to use the DCC network and expertise to get its latest devices into the hands of those in the enterprise and business space.

“At Lenovo, we understand the fundamental role that our partners play in our business operations, specifically when it comes to connecting us to our valued customers. To us, our partners are an extension of our very own teams, and for this reason, I am delighted to add Drive Control Corporation as a distributor in South Africa,” highlights Thibault Dousson, country general manager at Lenovo South Africa.

“I have no doubt that DCC will drive continued success for Lenovo across the SADC region. The insights and tools that we provide all of our partners will ensure that DCC are equipped to provide our customers with an unrivaled service timeously, effectively and with greater value,” he adds.

Following this recent announcement, DCC confirms that it continue to ramp up its marketing endeavours, training and stock holding, to ensure that that Lenovo’s products are readily available and supported for the SADC channel.