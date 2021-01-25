Eskom says Eloise hasn’t affected its operations

At the weekend cyclone Eloise made land fall in Mozambique. As the storm progressed it was downgraded to a tropical storm. Here in South Africa heavy winds and rain have lashed on since Saturday.

Given the severity of the storm, many were looking to Eskom for news about disruptions to its generating capacity, especially given the Cahora Bassa plant is located in Mozambique.

The good news is that Eskom says that storm hasn’t impacted its ability to produce power. This could change, but for now things look stable.

“On Sunday night, the storm passed through the transmission lines from Cahora Bassa in Mozambique without incident. The high risk sections of the transmission lines were reinforced after similar storms in previous years,” Eskom said in a media statement.

While things are stable for most of the country, Eskom notes that power lines in Mpumalanga, Limpopo and northern KwaZulu-Natal may have been damaged by falling trees.

Eskom teams are working hard to restore power in those areas but the ongoing storm means safety measures must be followed.

The utility went on to say that it will continue to monitor its systems and should there be a significant impact to the power grid it will communicate that in a timely manner.

As such we recommend following Eskom’s social channels, Facebook and Twitter in particular, for updates as they are published.

You can also track Eloise using the VentusSky website or app.