Microsoft has finally ditched Gold requirement for FTP Xbox games

Last week Microsoft announced a pricing increase for Xbox Live Gold, you know, the service you have to have in order to play games online.

Needless to say, this did not go over well.

“Going forward, new pricing will be 1-month for $10.99, 3-months for $29.99, and 6-months for $59.99, or your local market equivalent,” Microsoft wrote at the time.

This announcement drew the ire of gamers around the world and Xbox has not only walked back the price increase it’s going one step further.

“We messed up today and you were right to let us know. Connecting and playing with friends is a vital part of gaming and we failed to meet the expectations of players who count on it every day. As a result, we have decided not to change Xbox Live Gold pricing,” wrote the Xbox team.

“We’re turning this moment into an opportunity to bring Xbox Live more in line with how we see the player at the center of their experience. For free-to-play games, you will no longer need an Xbox Live Gold membership to play those games on Xbox. We are working hard to deliver this change as soon as possible in the coming months,” the team added.

This means that once you’ve brought your shiny new console home you can play Fortnite, Apex Legends, Destiny 2 or which ever free-to-play game that strikes your fancy without having to pay to play online.

Last year we wrote about how if Microsoft was going to win this console generation “war” it would have to ditch Xbox Live Gold.

Does this move mean Microsoft has now won? Not exactly but it does make the Xbox Series X and Series S, a more tempting prospect for gamers.

Unfortunately, if you have paid for a game you will still have to purchase Xbox Live Gold which makes no sense.

That having been said, this could be another push to get folks to sign up for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate which not only let’s you play online but also gives you Xbox Game Pass which we feel is the best gaming subscription available.

While it’s good news that Xbox Live Gold won’t get a price increase, it might be a good idea for Microsoft to start engaging with its community before making decisions like this in the future.

[Source – Xbox]