COVID-19 in South Africa: 26th January 2021

As we reach the end of the first month of 2021, COVID-19 in South Africa still remains a harsh reality for many in the country to wrap their heads around. As such it looks like the lives we lead last year in the “new normal” are here to stay for the next few months at the minimum.

While we wait to see how effective our adjusted level 3 lockdown is, as well as the incoming first batch of vaccines, there are still the daily reports from the National Department of Health (NDoH) to look at. The latest one features some cause for optimism, with the new number of cases dropping significantly compared to previous weeks at 4 551.

We still need to see how the coming days pan out, however, as the new numbers often pick up as the week progresses.

Looking at the other figures in the report, the NDoH says the total number of infections to date now sits at 1 417 537, with 1 241 421 recoveries also being recorded. This has resulted in the recovery rate picking up slightly to 87.6 percent.

While still high, the number of new daily fatalities is also lessening. That said, unfortunately 243 new deaths have been recorded over the past 24 hours, pushing the total related to COVID-19 in South Africa to date to 41 117.

The full breakdown of COVID-19 in South Africa is as follows:

Provinces Confirmed Cases Recoveries Active cases Deaths Western Cape 265 663 230 390 35 273 9 901 Eastern Cape 190 526 176 771 13 755 10 137 Northern Cape 31 084 26 056 2 859 551 Free State 74 118 61 374 12 744 2 643 KwaZulu-Natal 304 155 250 195 53 960 7 432 North West 54 881 40 165 14 716 877 Mpumalanga 60 877 54 334 6 543 878 Gauteng 381 574 354 539 27 035 7 675 Limpopo 54 659 47 597 7 062 1 023 Unknown 0 TOTAL 1 417 537 1 241 421 176 116 41 117

As always, in order to stay up to date with the spread of COVID-19 in South Africa and abroad, we advise the following materials and platforms:

[Image – Photo by Dimitri Karastelev on Unsplash]