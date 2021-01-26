More than 19 million people got Battlefront II for free from Epic

As the Epic Games Store continues to give titles away for free into 2021 one of the recent freebies – Star Wars: Battlefront II – as been a rather big success.

“More than 19M PLAYERS got [Star Wars: Battlefront II] from the Epic Game Store promo! 🤯 Thank you so much for the continued support, even after our final content drop! We’ll watch your careers with great interest! May the Force be with you, troopers! If you see a ‘shiny’ on the battlefront, be sure to show them how to play the objective!” reads the official EA Star Wars account.

“Shiny” is a term used to describe new Clone Troopers, in the context of this game it’s a stand in for new players. While this obviously refers to the multiplayer, which is what many people picking the game up will look into, the singleplayer on offer here really shouldn’t be ignored. It’s what we did with our free copy and we had a great time as Battlefront II really nails the sights and sounds of Star Wars.

So how does that 19 million figure compare to other game giveaways? 7.5 million people got Total War: Troy from the Epic Games Store when it was free, Football Manager got one million new players after three days as a free game and 10 million claimed Remnant: From the Ashes in a week.

As a result of all these new players the Battlefront II servers did experience problems but these have been worked on in the last week.

When looking at these figures it’s important to remember that the number of accounts claiming the free games doesn’t mean there’s now that many players. Many people simply claim the games to have them in their account to play later and maybe never get to them. There’s also many bot accounts created to claim these games and amass a library of titles. The purpose of this is to sell on later because, while the games may be free, they’re only available for a certain time. Those who miss the open period may find it cheaper to buy one of these accounts instead of simply buying the game(s) they want.

Right now on the Epic Games Store the free game is Galactic Civilizations III. This will be free until 28th January, this Wednesday. After that Dandara: Trials of Fear Edition will replace it until 4th February at which point the next game will be revealed.