Porn game breaks into Steam’s December top seller list

Steam has released its top seller list for December 2020 and maybe the most interesting title to appear on the list is the porn game “Futa Fix Dick Dine and Dash”.

If you’ve spent any time on Steam you probably know that these kinds of porn games – especially hentai visual novels – are common and popular on the platform. What’s uncommon about this release is its appearance on the top seller list. Steam has been making this information public for many months now and we’ve never seen an adult game like this appear on the lists.

“Emily has a problem and it’s not a little one. Join her and her friends on this hybrid visual novel adventure with select animated scenes. A slice of life comedy featuring Emily coming to terms with becoming a futa and all that comes with it,” reads the official description for Futa Fix Dick Dine and Dash.

In the announcement of the top sellers Steam usually includes a short blurb before the list which points out anything interesting about the games. This blurb is included but no mention is made of Futa Fix Dick Dine and Dash, which we have to find funny.

The other interesting inclusion here is Red Dead Online. This standalone version of the multiplayer portion of Red Dead Redemption 2 likely sold in high number due to the limited discounted offer of 75 percent off. This offer was available at launch on 1st December 2020 and will remain this cheap until 15th February 2021.

The Steam top sellers for December are available below. As always there’s two lists: the top selling paid games measured by revenue, and free games measured by total unique player count. All games included here had to be launched in December, of course.

Steam provides these lists in order of release date, but we’ve put it in alphabetical order to make things easier to read. All the paid games have also been put into a single sales page if you’d like to buy them here. In that link you can find your way to the porn game Futa Fix Dick Dine and Dash, but just keep in mind that the store page is not safe for work to put it mildly.

December’s Top Releases

Ancient Cities

Call of the Sea

Creeper World 4

Cyberpunk 2077

DRAGON QUEST® XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age™ – Definitive Edition

Empire of Sin

Founders’ Fortune

Futa Fix Dick Dine and Dash

Haven

Medal of Honor: Above and Beyond

Monster Sanctuary

OMORI

Per Aspera

Phoenix Point: Year One Edition

Project Wingman

Ratropolis

Red Dead Online

Shadow Empire

Shiren the Wanderer: The Tower of Fortune and the Dice of Fate

Worms Rumble

December’s Top Free Releases