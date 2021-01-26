Showmax is offering three months for the price of one and you should really take advantage of it

Showmax has a rather tempting offer for its African subscribers – pay for one month and get three months of access across the range of Showmax subscriptions.

This offer is applicable for Showmax, Showmax Mobile, Showmax Pro and Showmax Pro Mobile and is available from right now until 31st March.

“These are challenging times, people are spending more time at home and we are thrilled to offer all our Showmax subscribers extra value as 2021 kicks off. We’ve got an incredible line-up of Showmax Originals coming up in the next few months, including South African, Kenyan and Nigerian Originals that we are excited to share,” MultiChoice Group chief executive officer for General Entertainment and Connected Video, Yolisa Phahle said in a media statement.

In recent years Showmax has grown to offer a truly compelling content offering.

Not only does it feature a wide selection of local content it also features a number of acclaimed international movies and series from the likes of HBO.

Just this week Showmax made Rian Johnson’s excellent who-dunnit Knives Out available for streaming, as well as The Comey Rule, American Ultra and the two-part miniseries, Tiger.

If you’ve been wanting to test out Showmax, this offer is the best bang for your buck and we’re definitely going to take advantage of this for Showmax Pro.

Pricing for each of Showmax’s subscription tiers follows on below.

Showmax – R99 per month

Showmax Pro – R449 per month

Showmax Mobile – R49 per month

Showmax Pro Mobile – R225 per month

No matter which subscription you choose, you can download content on your mobile or tablet to view offline. This was especially helpful when we wanted to watch Dexter when loadshedding struck earlier this month.

Head to the Showmax website to sign up.