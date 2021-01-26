Super Mario Bros. 35 players reach halfway point of 35 million Bowser kills

A week ago Nintendo put out a challenge to its players: defeat 35 million Bowsers in Super Mario Bros. 35 and the entire community would win Platinum Points. It has now been announced that the playerbase is halfway through the task.

“We’ve hit the midway point in the first [Super Mario Bros. 35] World Count Challenge! As of 1/20, players have defeated 1,498,560 Bowsers! Keep it up, and all participating players defeating at least one Bowser will receive 350 My Nintendo Platinum Points!” writes the official Nintendo of America Account today.

It’s a bit weird that the update would only be given five days after the achievement. The World Count Challenge actually ended yesterday, 25th January. We have to assume that the official Nintendo announcement happen later and / or it takes some time to make sure the numbers are legit before they are released.

As for what can be “bought” for 350 Platinum Points, well, it’s not much. It’s worth remembering here that Platinum Points are the less desirable of the two loyalty currencies that Nintendo offers, with Gold Points awarded for buying games usually being a much higher value.

At the time of writing the featured rewards on the My Nintendo redemption shop include a cap and a jacket, both pieces of DLC for Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp that cost 300 Platinum Points a pop.

Even for those who are already playing Super Mario Bros. 35 and see this as a free bonus, just remember that Platinum Points expire after six months. Gold Points, for comparison, expire after 12 months.

As for why the World Count Challenge was created it’s a bit of cross promotion for Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury. As you may have guessed by the name Bowser plays a big part in this re-release so Nintendo is giving the dragon turtle more attention in the interim. Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury launches on 12th February as a full price game and Super Mario Bros. 35 is free to all active Nintendo Switch Online subscribers.