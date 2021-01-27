COVID-19 in South Africa: 27th January 2021

As the country anxiously awaits its first batch of coronavirus vaccines to arrive, especially as Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize’s advised end of January date is fast approaching. While more news is expected on that front, there are still the daily reports for COVID-19 in South Africa from the National Department of Health (NDoH) to concern ourselves with.

The latest report from the NDoH is relatively promising given the high number of new daily infections in recent weeks, with 6 041 infections being recorded over the past 24 hours. This pushes the total number of infections to date to 1 423 578, with 1 254 674 recoveries also being recorded and leading to a recovery rate of 88 percent presently.

While that is indeed good news, unfortunately there has been a spike in the number of fatalities compared to yesterday, with 680 deaths being reported by the NDoH. KwaZulu-Natal accounts for new 50 percent of the new fatalities, with 306 reported from the coastal province. The spike has seen the number of fatalities related to the pandemic rise to 41 797.

The full breakdown of COVID-19 in South Africa is as follows:

Provinces Confirmed Cases Recoveries Active cases Deaths Western Cape 266 029 233 798 32 231 9 996 Eastern Cape 190 833 177 388 13 445 10 223 Northern Cape 31 154 26 178 2 859 553 Free State 74 413 62 240 12 173 2 671 KwaZulu-Natal 306 234 251 871 54 363 7 738 North West 55 238 40 473 14 765 877 Mpumalanga 61 386 55 477 5 909 896 Gauteng 382 907 357 997 24 910 7 816 Limpopo 55 384 49 252 6 132 1 027 Unknown 0 TOTAL 1 423 578 1 254 674 168 904 41 797

