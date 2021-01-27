DJI adds Flyaway Coverage to its Care Refresh service

Drones are a ton of fun and the first name in consumer drones, DJI, is making it a bit easier – and more affordable – to replace a drone that has decided it wants to be free.

DJI Flyaway Coverage has been added to DJI Care Refresh service, which means that should your drone go wandering you will be replace it for a cost.

The cover is currently only available in the US and for the Mini 2 and Mavic Air 2 drones. We hope that this is just a sign of things to come and this coverage is extended to other territories and drones.

Flyaway coverage is included in the following Care Refresh plans:

DJI Care Refresh (1-year plan) offers two replacements, including one chance to use Flyaway Coverage.

DJI Care Refresh (2-year plan) offers three replacements, including two chances to use Flyaway Coverage.

DJI Care Refresh+ offers one replacement chance for damage or Flyaway Coverage in the second year.

Now, in order to claim this cover users will have to bind their drone and controller to their DJI Fly account. If this has not happened and your drone flies off, you won’t be covered.

“In order to be eligible for purchasing DJI Care Refresh, users must have a new, un-activated DJI product or a DJI product that has been activated within the last 48 hours,” DJI explained.

While you will still be able to purchase Care Refresh, you will have to jump through a few more hoops.

Customers will also have to pay each time they replace a flyaway drone. For the Mini 2 you will pay $225 for each replacement and the Mavic Air 2 will carry a replacement price of $399. For reference, those prices are half of what a brand new drone would cost you.

As we mentioned, this offer is only for the US for right now, but should we hear of availability in South Africa we’ll be sure to let you know.

[Source – DJI]